Azora Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Azora Capital LP lowered its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,179,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,344 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial makes up 4.2% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Azora Capital LP owned 0.40% of Fidelity National Financial worth $46,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,530,000 after acquiring an additional 206,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,542,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 42,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,433. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,334 shares of company stock worth $10,195,068 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

