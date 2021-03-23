Azora Capital LP Has $11.45 Million Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Azora Capital LP lifted its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the quarter. Azora Capital LP owned 0.89% of Stewart Information Services worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 361.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

STC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE STC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.47. 1,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $55.93.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $736.73 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

