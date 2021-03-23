Azora Capital LP Has $36.27 Million Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 715,194 shares during the period. Sterling Bancorp makes up approximately 3.3% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Azora Capital LP owned about 1.04% of Sterling Bancorp worth $36,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

STL stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 462,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,312. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

