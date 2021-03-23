Azora Capital LP Has $41.15 Million Stock Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Azora Capital LP grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 151.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,134,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284,893 shares during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group comprises 3.7% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Azora Capital LP owned 2.67% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $41,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSIG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. 5,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

