Azora Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Azora Capital LP boosted its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 204.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681,858 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 458,118 shares during the quarter. International Bancshares makes up about 2.3% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Azora Capital LP owned about 1.08% of International Bancshares worth $25,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Bancshares stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,376. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $131.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

