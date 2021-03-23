Azora Capital LP Reduces Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Azora Capital LP lowered its position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 122,504 shares during the quarter. First Foundation accounts for about 1.7% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Azora Capital LP owned approximately 2.08% of First Foundation worth $18,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 531.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 57,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,897.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFWM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,481. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

