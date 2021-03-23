Azora Capital LP Sells 117,435 Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Azora Capital LP lessened its stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117,435 shares during the quarter. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in RealPage were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RealPage during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in RealPage during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RealPage by 22.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in RealPage by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in RealPage by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,559. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.80 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.13.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RP. BMO Capital Markets lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, reports acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

