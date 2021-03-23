Azora Capital LP Sells 163,959 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Azora Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,959 shares during the period. StoneCo makes up approximately 1.4% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Azora Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of StoneCo worth $15,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 77,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo by 11.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,707,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after buying an additional 155,292 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

StoneCo stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 110.44 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.47.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.