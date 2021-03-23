Azora Capital LP Sells 426,550 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Azora Capital LP lessened its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,920,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,550 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bancorporation comprises about 2.9% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Azora Capital LP owned about 1.52% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $31,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $11,813,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $9,599,000. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 689,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 529,852 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $7,825,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,941,000 after purchasing an additional 471,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

CADE stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.87. 19,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

In related news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.