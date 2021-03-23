Azora Capital LP Takes $13.11 Million Position in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)

Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,170,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,111,000. Azora Capital LP owned approximately 3.83% of Acamar Partners Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Acamar Partners Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 862,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $9,495,585.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.78. 3,873,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,638. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

