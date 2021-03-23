Azora Capital LP Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 685,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,401,000. LPL Financial makes up 6.5% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Azora Capital LP owned 0.86% of LPL Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,991,000 after buying an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in LPL Financial by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 759,374 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after purchasing an additional 722,589 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,503,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its position in LPL Financial by 34.0% during the third quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.36 and a 52 week high of $147.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.68.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Scott Seese sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $118,118.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,307.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $64,931.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,581.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

