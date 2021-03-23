Azora Capital LP Takes Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 452,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,831,000. Open Lending accounts for about 1.4% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Azora Capital LP owned about 0.35% of Open Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 16.9% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LPRO. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,056. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

