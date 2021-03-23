Azora Capital LP Takes Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,356 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,000. Azora Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 137,171 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after buying an additional 163,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,103,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 34,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,652. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $1,584,532.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,416.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

