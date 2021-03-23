Azora Capital LP Trims Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Azora Capital LP cut its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,358 shares during the quarter. Azora Capital LP owned about 0.33% of Repay worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $2,527,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Repay by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Repay by 63.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,245,000 after purchasing an additional 164,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repay by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 195,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

RPAY stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.47. 14,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

