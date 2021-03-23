Azuki (AZUKI) Price Hits $1.39 on Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Azuki has traded up 51.5% against the US dollar. One Azuki token can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $179,536.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.15 or 0.00473773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00063691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00145471 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00054195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.65 or 0.00775337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00075166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 9,305,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,282,911 tokens. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

Azuki Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

