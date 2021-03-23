B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

