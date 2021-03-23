Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Hits New 12-Month High at $120.40

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120.40 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 120.40 ($1.57), with a volume of 267414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.40 ($1.47).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 90.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.42. The company has a market capitalization of £697.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

