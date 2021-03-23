Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.37% of Balchem worth $51,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Balchem by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens upgraded Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

