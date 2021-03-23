bAlpha Market Cap Tops $7.54 Million (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for $917.64 or 0.01661398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $976,677.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.31 or 0.00465872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00063708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00151296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00053150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.15 or 0.00778804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00075447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha’s total supply is 8,214 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

