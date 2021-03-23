Banc Funds Co. LLC Grows Position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA)

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,918,357 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,363 shares during the quarter. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia comprises about 2.2% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 7.87% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia worth $23,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 53,259 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the fourth quarter worth about $4,079,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 239,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 235,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONA stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $257,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marie Taylor Leibson purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $60,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,975 shares of company stock worth $336,745 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

