Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,121,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,874,959 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 45.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 757,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 76,981 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 69.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,060,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 434,759 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth $515,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 233.3% during the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

