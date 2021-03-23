Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Position Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,925,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 132,500 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 2.53% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $226,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,685.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,373,000 after acquiring an additional 31,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,843,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE BSAC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.91. 2,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,832. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $789.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.53 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

