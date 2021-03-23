Band Protocol (BAND) Market Capitalization Tops $286.14 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $13.96 or 0.00024965 BTC on major exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $286.14 million and $120.81 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00025611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00049449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.83 or 0.00620154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023337 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

