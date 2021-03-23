Bank of America Begins Coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,174,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,654. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $13,428,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 42,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

