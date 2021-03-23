Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 949,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272,400 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.0% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $28,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,796,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,593,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

