Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 989.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,276 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.2% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 111,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 644,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 71,455 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Guardian Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,124,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,593,645. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

