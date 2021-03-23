Bank of Italy Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Italy cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485,192 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.0% of Bank of Italy’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bank of Italy owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $206,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,757,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,444,000 after acquiring an additional 485,874 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.14. 388,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,920. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $399.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.