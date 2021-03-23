Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.80

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$24.80 and last traded at C$110.47, with a volume of 417597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$110.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.96.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$92.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.