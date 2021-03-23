Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 41,295 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.51% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSII opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a market cap of $699.28 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $39.57.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Several research firms have commented on HSII. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

