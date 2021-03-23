Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,254 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.45% of Hostess Brands worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,425,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,629,000 after acquiring an additional 390,163 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Hostess Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,698,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,579,000 after buying an additional 76,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,657,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,760,000 after acquiring an additional 881,049 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,829,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth $14,796,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. Analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

