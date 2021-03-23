Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.56 Million Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.16% of HomeStreet worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in HomeStreet by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HMST stock opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In other news, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $397,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,530.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

