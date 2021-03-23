Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $43.36

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.36, but opened at $41.46. Baozun shares last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 9,520 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. CICC Research cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Baozun by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Baozun by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,409,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

