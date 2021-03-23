Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,019 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vaxart worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vaxart by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VXRT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of VXRT opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $809.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

