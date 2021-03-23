Barclays PLC Cuts Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OFG. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.63. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

In related news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,212 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $49,548.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

