Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Employers worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Employers by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Employers in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Employers in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of -0.03. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $41.23.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $191.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.57 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Employers’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

