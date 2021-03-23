Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,810 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

TRHC opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $257,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,754 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 5,301 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $221,952.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,767.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,806 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,792 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.