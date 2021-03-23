Barclays PLC Has $1.01 Million Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 128,945 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AtriCure by 9.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $166,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,890.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Insiders have sold 241,338 shares of company stock worth $14,616,151 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRC. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

