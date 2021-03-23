Barclays PLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ichor worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICHR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 283.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ichor by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 14,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

