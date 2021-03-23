Barclays PLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,769 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,620,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,461,000 after acquiring an additional 662,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TEGNA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,077,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,086,000 after purchasing an additional 67,292 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,417 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in TEGNA by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,204,000 after purchasing an additional 910,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 255,628 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Huber Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

