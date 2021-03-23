Barclays PLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,908 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Steelcase worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 45,338 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $4,077,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

NYSE SCS opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.84.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

