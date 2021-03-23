Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,754 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. 11.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DFIN opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $922.55 million, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

