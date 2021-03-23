Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSOD. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,922,652.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chirag Shah sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $305,413.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,015,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

