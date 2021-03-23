Barclays PLC Sells 12,018 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,018 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,848,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,220,000 after purchasing an additional 705,207 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,285,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,080,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,551,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,150,000 after purchasing an additional 456,028 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.92 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $11,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,642,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,253 shares of company stock worth $13,230,227 in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

