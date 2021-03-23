Barclays PLC Sells 12,925 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,925 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PROS by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,946,000 after acquiring an additional 348,711 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,029,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in PROS by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,497,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,004,000 after acquiring an additional 113,376 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP boosted its position in PROS by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 319,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 85,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in PROS by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 383,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The company had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 7,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $360,100.92. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $74,370.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,576. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

