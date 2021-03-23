Barclays PLC Sells 13,183 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,183 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 192.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 51,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,367,435.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 809,544 shares of company stock worth $23,639,459. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

