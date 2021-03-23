Barclays PLC Sells 183,118 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,118 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,123 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,311,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,510,000 after acquiring an additional 619,954 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,119,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,495,000 after acquiring an additional 517,945 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of CARG opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 13,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $425,513.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,935.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

