Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,241 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Lantheus worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $96,413.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,820 and have sold 40,267 shares valued at $740,935. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 256.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

