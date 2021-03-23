Barclays PLC Trims Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 29,399 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $57,640.00. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

