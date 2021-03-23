Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.43. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 89,430 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $62.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

