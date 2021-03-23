Barr E S & Co. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Barr E S & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.2% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 796,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.2% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.94. The stock had a trading volume of 463,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,471,454. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.09 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $457.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

